Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.76 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.