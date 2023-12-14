PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$96,480.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Andrew Phillips bought 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.26 per share, with a total value of C$121,300.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Phillips acquired 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.61 per share, with a total value of C$95,979.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$19.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$133.10 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9424349 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSK has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

