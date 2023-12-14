Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Presidio Property Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

