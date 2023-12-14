ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $20.68. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 2,124,764 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

