ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.62

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.62, but opened at $25.33. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 1,143,867 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $76,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $212,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 245.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

