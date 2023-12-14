Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,986 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Shares of TSLA opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.19 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. The company has a market cap of $760.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

