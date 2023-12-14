Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $49,000 in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Avinger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

