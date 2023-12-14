Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $5,886,000. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 27.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oscar Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

