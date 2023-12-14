Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in StoneCo by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

