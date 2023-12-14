Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,234 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $404.36.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

