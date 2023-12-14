ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 7,263 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.0 %

UHS opened at $149.35 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.36.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

