ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 917.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Up 1.6 %

MO stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.