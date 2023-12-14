ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter.

EVN stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

