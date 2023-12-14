ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $488.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $523.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

