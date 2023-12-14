ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,023,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

