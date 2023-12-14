ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 213.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

