ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.14.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

