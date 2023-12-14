ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.75.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

