ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

