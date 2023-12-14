ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $104.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

