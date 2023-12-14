ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ModivCare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

MODV opened at $40.89 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $686.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.12 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 204,379 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $7,153,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,982,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,396,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Heath Sampson acquired 3,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

