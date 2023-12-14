ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,731 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,953,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $705,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

