ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

