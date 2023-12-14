ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 920,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,855,000 after buying an additional 108,395 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. BOKF NA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 355,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,473,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVW stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

