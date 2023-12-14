ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,612,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

BHK stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

