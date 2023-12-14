Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

