Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB stock opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.08.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

