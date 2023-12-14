Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issued By Zacks Research

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cambium Networks in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMBM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 15,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.