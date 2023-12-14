Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Cut by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

