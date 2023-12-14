Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10.
Rand Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a current ratio of 23.22.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 80.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rand Capital
Rand Capital Company Profile
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.