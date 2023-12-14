Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a current ratio of 23.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 80.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

