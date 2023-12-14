Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jan 24 dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 238.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Realty Income Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE O opened at $56.61 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

