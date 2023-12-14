Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 5th

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Regency Affiliates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAFI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. Regency Affiliates has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
About Regency Affiliates
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Affiliates
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.