Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 260 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.