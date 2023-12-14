Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

