Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.30. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

