Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

