Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $268.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.88. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.