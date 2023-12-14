Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,591,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

