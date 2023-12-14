Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.10 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

