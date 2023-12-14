Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,336 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

DFAS stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

