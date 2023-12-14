Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $166.61 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $170.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

