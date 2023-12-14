Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 42 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $24,334,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,730,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 470.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $734.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $740.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

