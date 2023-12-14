Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 629 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

