Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.24% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.