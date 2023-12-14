Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

RSG stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

