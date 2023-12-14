Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $19,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $19,687.50.

Delek US Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DK opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

