Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $19,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $19,687.50.

Delek US Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DK opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.