REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REV Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in REV Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

