Reviewing Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 27.22% 6.14% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 8.72 $426.93 million $0.96 32.56

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Primary Health Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primary Health Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 2 6 4 0 2.17

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $32.82, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

