Robert L. Phillips Purchases 545 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Phillips bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,230.40.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$50.01.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPX

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.