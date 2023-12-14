Robin Josephs Sells 1,150 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) Director Robin Josephs sold 1,150 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $24,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,056.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Safehold Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

